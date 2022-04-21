Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth

TOP NEWS

Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth Finance Minister says he is comfortable working with Reza Baqir

10 hours ago

TOP NEWS

Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually

PUBLISHED 7 hours ago
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’

PUBLISHED 7 hours ago
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma

PUBLISHED 8 hours ago
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack

PUBLISHED 9 hours ago
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee

PUBLISHED 14 hours ago
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief

PUBLISHED 13 hours ago
PM Shehbaz to visit Miranshah in North Waziristan

PUBLISHED 12 hours ago
Rupee slumps against dollar, hits Rs185 mark

PUBLISHED 12 hours ago
UK court formally issues order to extradite Assange to US

PUBLISHED 10 hours ago
TRENDING

Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’

PUBLISHED 6 hours ago
Pakistan tour of Netherlands schedule revealed

‘Great guy’ Haris Rauf makes strong impression at Yorkshire County

Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for ‘Dunki’

‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’

PCB takes U-turn on drop-in pitches

Internet users could experience slow speed on April 21

Alia Bhatt makes first appearance after marrying Ranbir Kapoor

UAE changes visit visa duration for Pakistanis, Indians

FEATURED

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Who is Ilhan Omar?  US congresswoman is on her four-day visit to Pakistan

 
Dung power: India taps new energy cash cow

Dung power: India taps new energy cash cow  It provides a vital revenue stream for poor farmers

 
NAB’s Rs18b failure to convict Shehbaz, Zardari, Aleem among others

NAB’s Rs18b failure to convict Shehbaz, Zardari, Aleem among others  Anti-graft body made no major recovery during PTI’s govt

 
 
 
 
ENTERTAINMENT

Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’
Shahzad, Alizeh come together for ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’ Telefilm to be broadcasted on Eidul Fitr
 
Shahrukh Khan, Hirani join hands for ‘Dunki’
 
Alia Bhatt makes first appearance after marrying Ranbir Kapoor
 
Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani singer to serenade Coachella
 
 
 
SPORTS

Pakistan tour of Netherlands schedule revealed
‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’
‘Great guy’ Haris Rauf makes strong impression at Yorkshire County
PCB takes U-turn on drop-in pitches
Watch: ‘Resolute’ Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team
Man Utd ‘six years’ behind after latest Liverpool thrashing
Pele hospitalised again for colon cancer treatment
Retired tennis number one Barty to play celebrity golf event
MONEY

Rupee slumps against dollar, hits Rs185 mark
IMF, World Bank say Pakistan to miss major economic targets
IMF asks Sri Lanka to restructure debt before bailout
Rupee’s weeklong streak against US dollar halted
Govt rejects Ogra summary proposing massive hike in petroleum prices
NEPRA approves Rs4.85 per unit hike in April bills
Ogra recommends massive hike of upto Rs119.88 in petroleum prices
#FactCheck: Did Imran really leave $22b foreign exchange reserves
FEATURED

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Dung power: India taps new energy cash cow

NAB’s Rs18b failure to convict Shehbaz, Zardari, Aleem among others

