Samaa News Headlines 12am - SAMAATV
Published 21 May, 2022 01:00am
Khabarhar with Aftab Iqbal - Episode 75 - SAMAATV - 20 May 2022
Published 21 May, 2022 01:00am
Young, nitro-fuelled drivers facing the brunt of govt’s apathetic policies for the sport
Published 21 May, 2022 12:28am
Zardari advises PTI leader ‘not to stoop low’
Published 21 May, 2022 12:25am
Samaa News Headlines 10pm - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 11:00pm
Samaa News Headlines 9pm - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 10:00pm
'Pakistani and Turks people are one nation residing in two separate countries'
Updated 20 May, 2022 09:58pm
The brother of a deceased claims it was a shootout
Updated 20 May, 2022 09:53pm
Highway star feels nervous on the big stage of life
Published 20 May, 2022 09:47pm
PTI chief says if the govt stays 'those who brought it' would be humiliated
Updated 20 May, 2022 09:43pm
Samaa News Headlines 6pm - Ap mulk ko tabah kardain aur phir kahain ghaddari huwi hai - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 09:19pm
Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha - SAMAATV - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 09:19pm
Samaa News Headlines 5pm - Koi bhi kam khilaf qanoon nahi howa - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 09:19pm
Samaa News Headlines 4pm - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 09:19pm
Cricket legend discloses the big secret
Published 20 May, 2022 08:56pm
Former minister says 'postive signals' have been given
Updated 20 May, 2022 07:50pm
Higher remittances, FDI and lower imports help reduce deficit gap
Updated 20 May, 2022 07:49pm
The premier demands Imran Khan must be held accountable
Updated 20 May, 2022 07:15pm
Manages to beat out competition from GDA's Ghous Bux Mahar, who secured fewer votes
Updated 20 May, 2022 06:45pm
Greenback rises by only 14 paisas in interbank
Updated 20 May, 2022 06:16pm
Says he is still PTI candidate for the chief minister slot
Published 20 May, 2022 05:37pm
They escape lifetime disqualification for voting to elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif
Updated 20 May, 2022 04:56pm
The party demand dissolution of the Punjab Assembly
Updated 20 May, 2022 04:48pm
Minister says MPAs to challenge the ruling, demands ECP to give verdict in funding case
Published 20 May, 2022 04:34pm
Tournament to be played in November this year
Published 20 May, 2022 04:22pm
Three players test positive in England
Published 20 May, 2022 03:53pm
They secured 1-1 draw against Leicester
Published 20 May, 2022 03:18pm
Police instructed to present relevant records at the next hearing
Published 20 May, 2022 02:52pm
The 33-year-old is struggling for runs in IPL 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 02:34pm
Implementation on recent postings and transfers also stopped
Updated 20 May, 2022 02:32pm
An anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the October 16, 2016 attack
Published 20 May, 2022 01:00pm
Watch Imtehaan ya mazaq - Samaa ki team ko dekh kar Police ehelkaar ne daur lagadi - SAMAA TV
Published 20 May, 2022 12:39pm
Watch Breaking News - Kali wardi, Kalay kartoot - Police ehelkar bhai ko naqal karane mein masroof
Published 20 May, 2022 12:37pm
Watch Breaking News - Lack of fuel suply results in electricity crisis - SAMAA TV
Published 20 May, 2022 12:33pm
Watch Dollar updates - Interbank mein dollar 40 paise mazeed mehenga hogaya - SAMAA TV
Published 20 May, 2022 12:31pm
Watch Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 12:29pm
Watch Ab to bhateeji bhi kehti hai chacho hukumat chor do - Sheikh Rasheed - SAMAA TV
Published 20 May, 2022 12:24pm
Watch Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 12:23pm
Watch Fresh mandate is compulsory - MQM Pakistan - SAMAA TV - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 12:23pm
Watch Naya Din - Aag lagi basti main Tiktoker apni masti main - TikTokers set Margalla Hills on fire
Published 20 May, 2022 12:22pm
Watch Naya Din Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country - Malaysian bikers visit scenic spots in Chitral
Published 20 May, 2022 12:17pm
She became the first Arab or African woman to win a top-flight tennis title
Published 20 May, 2022 12:07pm
Watch Naya Din - Korean YouTuber Daud Kim who converted to Islam three years ago visits Pakistan
Published 20 May, 2022 12:11pm
Watch Naya Din - Rehbra Movie cast on Naya Din show - Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Omar - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 12:09pm
Watch Naya Din - Imported items na manzoor, Hukumat nay muashi plan bana liya - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 12:09pm
Watch SAMAA INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHING - 20 May 2022
Published 20 May, 2022 11:57am
Admits all petitions challenging his election as Punjab chief minister
Updated 20 May, 2022 11:56am