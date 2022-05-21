Alia Bhatt seeks ‘wishes’ from fans Highway star feels nervous on the big stage of life

Imran Khan says long march between May 25 and 29 PTI chief says if the govt stays 'those who brought it' would be humiliated

Will dissolve Punjab Assembly after becoming Punjab CM: Elahi Says he is still PTI candidate for the chief minister slot

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab They escape lifetime disqualification for voting to elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

ECP ruling to have no bearing on Punjab govt: Marriyum Minister says MPAs to challenge the ruling, demands ECP to give verdict in funding case

TikToker Dolly wins interim bail from Islamabad court Police instructed to present relevant records at the next hearing

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned An anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the October 16, 2016 attack