Friday, April 28, 2023
07 Shawwal 1444
Watch Live
Samaa English
اردو
Home
Latest News
Pakistan
Money
Sports
Lifestyle
Tech
Global
Health
Videos
TV Programs
Search
Search
Home
Punjab-KP elections
—
Multan Sultans
—
Sudan
Latest News
Pakistan
Azad Jammu Kashmir
—
Balochistan
—
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
—
Gilgit-Baltistan
—
Punjab
—
Sindh
Money
Finance
—
Auto
—
Startups
—
Power
Sports
Cricket
—
Football
—
Tennis
—
Hockey
—
Athletics
Lifestyle
Gossip
—
Fashion
—
Movies
—
Music
—
Food
—
Tourism
—
Arts
Tech
Smartphones
—
Gear
—
Internet
—
Science
—
Gaming
Global
India
—
Afghanistan
—
Middle East
—
Europe
—
Americas
Health
Disease
—
Physical
—
Mental
Videos
Headlines
—
Original
—
7 Se 8
—
Awam Ki Awaz
—
Awaz
—
Black & White With Hassan Nisar
—
Court Number 5
—
Do Tok Baat
—
Duaein Quran Ki
—
Ehtesaab
—
Emergency
—
Game Set Match
—
Had Kardi
—
Kasauti
—
Khabarhar
—
Meray Sawaal
—
Nadeem Malik
—
Naya Din
—
Newsbeat
—
Pukaar
—
Qutb Online
—
Red Line
—
Samaa Kay Mehman
—
Straight Talk
—
Super Over
TV Programs
Anchors
—
Shows
—
Schedule
—
UK
Headlines
Original
Subscribe to notifications
Get the latest news and updates from Samaa TV
Not Now
Allow Notifications
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Go to date
Videos - Had Kardi
Most Read
Karachi on high alert, say authorities
Hussain Haqqani serves legal notice to Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz terms Oct-Nov ‘appropriate’ for elections
Pakistanis among 57 dead as migrant boats sink off Libya
Pakistan confirms first monkeypox case
Canadian actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to resemble BTS’ Jimin
Dollar sees a slight jump after Eid
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand
Gold prices per tola sets new record in Pakistan
MQM-Pakistan lawmakers submit resignations to party leadership