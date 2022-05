First case was reported in Pakistan

The first case of a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the new variant is named ” Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.”

SAMAA Health’s Hamid ur Rehman explains what the new sub-varaint is, how potent is it and what precautions should people take.