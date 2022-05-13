Watch: Explosion rips through Karachi’s Saddar

At least one person was killed and thirteen were injured in an explosion Karachi’s Saddar late Thursday night.



CCTV footage of the incident was obtained by SAMAA Digital which shows the explosive material exploded when Pakistan Coast Guards’ double-cabin vehicle, which is being said to be a possible target, passes by.

The blast was reported around 11pm at Daud Pota Road where a number of hotels and restaurants are located. Some of the restaurants serve customers throughout the night.

