Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Explosion rips through Karachi’s Saddar

One killed, several injured in the blast

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

At least one person was killed and thirteen were injured in an explosion Karachi’s Saddar late Thursday night.

CCTV footage of the incident was obtained by SAMAA Digital which shows the explosive material exploded when Pakistan Coast Guards’ double-cabin vehicle, which is being said to be a possible target, passes by.

The blast was reported around 11pm at Daud Pota Road where a number of hotels and restaurants are located. Some of the restaurants serve customers throughout the night.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Watch: Explosion rips through Karachi's Saddar, Karachi blast video, Karachi saddar blast cctv footage
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Explosion rips through Karachi's Saddar
Watch: Explosion rips through Karachi’s Saddar
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 11 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 11 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 13 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 13 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 12 May 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 12 May 2022
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.