Woman killed, several injured in the bombing

SAMAA TV has obtained the CCTV footage which shows the moment when a powerful blast ripped through Karachi’s Bombay Bazaar near New Memon Masjid.

People were busy closing their shops when the explosive material, planted on a motorcycle, exploded targeting a police van.

The explosion has left a woman dead and several others injured. One police van and a few other vehicles were damaged in the incident.