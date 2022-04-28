Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Watch: Tariq Jamil prays for Pakistan’s sovereignty

Says will pray for country not PTI

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Renowned Islamic preacher Molana Tariq Jamil made a special dua for the country on Thursday, Ramazan 27, a night which is considered to be one of the blessed nights for Muslims, hoping for a better future for Pakistan and its sovereignty.

The dua by Molana was aired on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz. He said Pakistan had witnessed the worst political crisis and was hopeful for better days ahead.

Maulana was referring to the ouster of PTI chairperson Imran Khan earlier this month which the former prime minister claimed was orchestrated by the United States.

Talking about the participation in PTI’s Shab-e-Dua, Molana Tariq Jamil clarified that he would be attending PTI’s event regardless of any political interest. “I will pray for Pakistan, not PTI,” he added.

