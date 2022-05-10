Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Think twice before sending anything to WhatsApp groups

Admins get more powers in the new update

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

WhatsApp to roll out new feature to share files up to 2GB and add more people to your groups (Photo: AFP/ File)

WhatsApp has been testing the latest update that will allow group admins to delete all messages sent from chat members.

The update will be rolled out in a new update version up to Android 2.2.22.1.1 via the Google Play Beta Program.

The Meta-owned messaging service revealed the latest update stating that the feature will allow group admins more control over a group chat. Once a message is deleted, the text “This was deleted by an admin” will be delivered.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also announced that the cap on the number of group members would be widened to 512 people from the current limit of 256 people, while group voice calls can now be joined by up to 32 people compared to the previous limit of eight people.

The platform is also mulling over extending the time limit to delete a message for everyone by up to two days and 12 hours. WhatsApp, however, has yet to make an official announcement regarding the update as the feature is still in development.

WhatsApp Group Chats was introduced in 2011 and the application has been constantly evolving since then. It is rolling out another feature in the coming weeks allowing users to share files up to 2GB.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp group update, whatsapp group latest update, whatsapp updates, Whatsapp new features, Whatsapp message reactions, whatsapp reaction features
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Think twice before sending anything to WhatsApp groups
Think twice before sending anything to WhatsApp groups
Nokia working on new smartphone featuring 200MP camera
Nokia working on new smartphone featuring 200MP camera
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.