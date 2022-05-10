Think twice before sending anything to WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp has been testing the latest update that will allow group admins to delete all messages sent from chat members.

The update will be rolled out in a new update version up to Android 2.2.22.1.1 via the Google Play Beta Program.

The Meta-owned messaging service revealed the latest update stating that the feature will allow group admins more control over a group chat. Once a message is deleted, the text “This was deleted by an admin” will be delivered.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also announced that the cap on the number of group members would be widened to 512 people from the current limit of 256 people, while group voice calls can now be joined by up to 32 people compared to the previous limit of eight people.

The platform is also mulling over extending the time limit to delete a message for everyone by up to two days and 12 hours. WhatsApp, however, has yet to make an official announcement regarding the update as the feature is still in development.

WhatsApp Group Chats was introduced in 2011 and the application has been constantly evolving since then. It is rolling out another feature in the coming weeks allowing users to share files up to 2GB.

