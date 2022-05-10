Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Technology

Nokia working on new smartphone featuring 200MP camera

Sensor was unveiled by Samsung last September

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Sammobile

Nokia, once a household for well over in early 2000s, is looking forward to recapture its lost place in the market with a high-end device featuring a 200MP camera.

In recent years the smartphone manufacturer has been releasing budget-friendly smartphones with average features.

As per CNMO, the company is working on new Nokia N73, which would be a full-fledged Android smartphone, and it could use Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera.

The sensor was reportedly borrowed by Motorola for an upcoming device. Motorola could be the first company to use the ISOCELL HP1 in a commercial device.

Xiaomi seemingly has similar plans for the second half of 2022, and now, Nokia is apparently joining the party with the so-called N73.

Moreover, according to Sammobile, Samsung is also considering to use the sensor called the ISOCELL HP3 in the Galaxy S23 series in 2023.

