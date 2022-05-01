PUBG MOBILE celebrates spirit of Ramadan with iftars

The holy month of Ramadan brings together the opportunity to be charitable by feeding the needy either through Iftar or by giving them ration bags and it also awakens the sense of togetherness within the Muslim community. During this month, PUBG MOBILE, one of the leading esports brand in the country, initiated an iftar drive across six cities in the country to celebrate the spirit of the month.

The esports and battle royale giant also released Digital Video Commercials to commemorate the spirituality of the month with the slogan, “Squad up for Treasure” along with a short web series about friends who use the power of togetherness and teamwork to help a friend go through a difficult phase in life. PUBG MOBILE also invited renowned influencer Junaid Akram to participate in the iftar drives in Karachi that were conducted at Tariq Road and Clifton among other locations whereas other popular players of the game were invited in other cities to join the iftar drives.

The holy month is the perfect time to reflect upon one’s wisdom and directions of leading a better life by providing for others. PUBG MOBILE has set up a perfect example of how an esports and gaming brand can involve itself in such an activity to spread the message of support and togetherness. The brand understands the significance of this month and its importance for the people in the country, by especially providing for the less privileged.

The brand also exhibited how giving to someone can be a form of art through beautiful wishes, feelings and messages of hope. PUBG MOBILE has focused on giving back to the community, whether it is a small act of kindness or a bigger deed.

The month of Ramadan teaches us to be thankful for what we have and to remember less privileged ones. Such initiative by a leading game brand goes to show that not only it is well loved and popular amongst the youth but also the multi-billion industry is flourishing in the country.