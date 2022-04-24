Pakistan suffer major setback at Asian Wrestling Championship

Pakistan’s medal hopes were shattered at the Asian Wrestling Championship after their all three participants got knocked out in the initial stages of the event.

Pakistan were hoping that their ace wrestler Muhammad Inam would go deep in the event and win a medal for his country, however that was not to be as Kyrgyzstan’s Saiakbai Usupov defeated Inam on Sunday during the quarter-final of the 86kg event.

Inam trailed 5-0 against Saiakbai but then scored a takedown before getting a point for passivity. He got an exposure to lead 5-5 with 6 seconds remaining but Usupov scored the reversal to win 6-5.

Earlier on Saturday, Muhammad Bilal (57kg) and Muhammad Inayatullah (65kg) lost in the qualifying round at the hands of Korea’s Kim Sunggwon and Iran’s Rahman Mousa, respectively. Bilal and Inayatullah were under pressure throughout the match and lost by one-side scorelines of 4-0.

It must be noted that Pakistan haven’t won a medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship for the last 30 years. They last won a medal, silver, in the 1991 New Delhi Games.

Pakistan’s wrestlers will now shift their focus to Commonwealth Games — which are set to take place between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham, England.

During the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, three out of five medals won by Pakistan came through wrestling which included a gold by Inam.