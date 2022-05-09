Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Tennis

Osaka pulls out of Italian Open with injury

She wants to rest due to Achilles injury

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Italian Open in Rome to rest an Achilles injury ahead of the French Open, the WTA said on Monday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion suffered the injury in her opening match in Madrid earlier this month, before struggling in a second-round loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet,” the Japanese star said in a statement.

“It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful, especially in advance of Roland Garros.”

The former world number one has never reached the final of a clay-court tournament, but will be hoping to put that record straight at the French Open which starts on May 22.

Osaka, currently ranked 38th, has shown signs of a return to form this year.

The 24-year-old reached the Miami Open final, where she lost to world number one Iga Swiatek, in April.

She has been replaced in the Rome draw by Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Dias.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Italian Open Naomi Osaka
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Naomi Osaka Italian Open, Naomi Osaka injury, Italian Open tennis
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.