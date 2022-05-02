Murray, Nadal open up about Wimbledon ban on Russian players

Andy Murray has said he is “not supportive” of government’s plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon this year.

The British tennis star was speaking to journalist ahead of his first-round game against Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open.

“I’m not supportive of players getting banned,” Murray said. “My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they’re against the war and against the Russian regime.”

“I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result),” the three-time grand slam champion he added.

He is not the only tennis star, who raised voice against the ban. The 21 times grand slam winner Rafael Nadal deemed Wimbledon’s decision “unfair”.

“It’s unfair for my Russian colleagues,” said Nadal. “In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war. I’m sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have.”

He also criticised Wimbledon for going beyond their remit.

“When a government orders something, you need to follow the rules,” he said. “In this case, the government issued a recommendation and Wimbledon decided to impose the most drastic option without being forced to do so.”

Meanwhile, world number one Djokovic said he has not been in contact with anyone from the ATP Tour but understands that discussions are underway to explore the different ways Wimbledon’s decision can be countered.

The Serbian star has had to miss some of the biggest events so far this season –- Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami –- due to his Covid vaccination status.

“It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion. “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.

“They are entitled to make the decision, and now I guess it’s on the player council, the tour management, to really decide, along with the players, what is the best solution in this situation, whether they keep the points, protect the points, take away 50 percent of the points or whatever.”