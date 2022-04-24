Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan ignored by Pakistan government

Despite being the youngest Pakistan cueist to win the IBSF World Snooker Championship title, last month, Ahsan Ramzan is still awaiting support from the government. However, he is hopeful of a change in fortunes after the regime change in Pakistan.

Ahsan, who lives in a room inside the club where he trains in Lahore, also believes that backing from departments can help him focus on the sport in a better manner.

“I have not received any support from the government so far. However, the government has now changed which is why I’m hopeful that they will support me like they did with former champion Muhammad Asif in the past,” Ahsan told Geo News.

“I want a job from a department so that I can focus on snooker with the steady income,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I will be forced to start a business which will make it difficult for me to focus on the sport.”

In case there is no support from the government, Ahsan is considering participating in the Asia-Oceania Q School, in order to qualify for the professional tour, but for that he will need a sponsor who is willing to spend around Rs1.5 million.

Asia-Oceania Q School 2022 will take place in Bangkok, starting on June 1. Two tournaments will be staged, with the finalists from both to earn a two-year card to the World Snooker Tour. So, in total four players will be awarded a place on the professional circuit for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The event will be open to anyone who is resident in Asia and Oceania, with an entry fee of £400.