Pakistani driver racing to new heights in America

Pakistan’s Enaam Ahmed grabbed another podium in Round 3 of the IndyPro2000 series to cut the championship lead at Barber Motorsports Park.

The highly competitive championship, featuring American, European, Brazilian and Indian origin drivers, was in Birmingham in the American state of Alabama. Enaam qualified third fastest and started from the second row.

Passing is not easy on this technical track as he explained; “I got pinched into the first corner with Colin but I learned from the St. Petersburg race; to win a championship, you have to score the points.”

“Once I was in third, I was quite happy to settle there, especially on a track like this which is so high-speed. And this is one of the most physical racetracks we run at.”

In the second qualifying session for Sunday’s race 2, Enaam recorded the fastest time in the first two sectors but a small mistake in the third and final sector denied him his first pole position of the season.

A smart and clean race from Enaam helped him to a fourth-place finish in the second race of the weekend on Sunday. Impressively, this was his third top-four finish of the season from four starts. He is now only nine points shy of being third in the championship.

Enaam expressed his intention and burning desire saying, “My next race is at the Racing Capital of the World. I will do my best to see the Pakistani flag on the top step of the podium and hear our National anthem.” That next event is on May 13th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – home of the famous Indy 500 – on the road course version.

Enaam’s races can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the IndyPro2000 series. His previous racing exploits include winning the World Karting and British Formula 3 championships.