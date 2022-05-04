Wednesday, May 4, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  02
Pakistan stun Spain on Europe tour

They scored four goals in the game

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Twitter

Pakistan Hockey team continues to dominate on Europe tour as they defeated Spain by 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Green-Shirts scored three goals in the first half and one goal in the second half. Rizwan, Mubashir, Ejaz and Roman scored one goal each for the visitors. 

Pakistan hockey team is scheduled to play two more matches against Spain before heading to home on May 5.

Later in the month, they will fly to Jakarta to take part in Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Pakistan had faced Netherlands in two matches, where they managed to win the one of the matches. They suffered defeated against Belgium in the first leg of the tour.

