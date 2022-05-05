Pakistan end European hockey tour on sour note

Spain defeated Pakistan by 5-3 in the last match of the latter’s European tour in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Spain, who lost the first of the two-test series by 4-1 on Tuesday, made a great start to the game by scoring three goals, without reply, in the first half.

Pakistan managed to stay in the game in the second half by scoring three goals, however Spain put the game out of the visitors’ reach by adding another two goals.

For the Green Shirts, Mubashir, Rizwan and Rana Waheed netted goals.

Earlier, Pakistan drew two-match series against Netherlands as well — where both teams won one match each. However, they were outclassed by Belgium, 5-1, in their only match against the world champions.

“I’m very satisfied with our progress and will keep working hard to perform in order to qualify for the World Cup. I’m positive and proud of my team and staff,” said Pakistan coach Siegfried Aikman.

“One can see our team growing playing modern hockey and creating a lot vs the better teams. We had a great trip learned a lot and invested in our talents. We also send many talented players to the hockey 5 team. Experience in high performance hockey is a must.

“Thankful to PHF for supporting us and allowing us to do this camp. Unfortunately, they received many terrible comments and people doubting our opponents’ qualities. It’s easy to make lots of noise far away without seeing us work and doubting our sincerity.”

Pakistan will now shift their focus to the Asia Cup, which will take place in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta between May 23 and June 1.

Pakistan are slotted in Pool A alongside arch-rivals India, Indonesia and Japan. After facing India in their first match on May 23, Pakistan will clash with Indonesia on May 24. Their final group match will be against Japan on May 26.