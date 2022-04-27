Pakistan to face India as Asia Cup Hockey schedule announced

Pakistan will face India on May 23 after the official match schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced by the Asian Hockey Federation.

The tournament, which will take place in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, will commence on May 23 and the final will be played on June 1.

Pakistan are slotted in Pool A alongside arch-rivals India, Indonesia and Japan. Meanwhile, Pool B includes Bangladesh, Oman, Korea and Malaysia.

After facing India in their first match, Pakistan will clash with Indonesia on May 24. Their final group match will be against Japan on May 26.

The sequence of Super4s pool matches will be confirmed upon completion of matches in pools A and B.

India are the defending champions as they won the last edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during 2017.