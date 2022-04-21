Pakistan Hockey League hopeful of attracting top marketing talent

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued an invitation to tender for five major components of the inaugural Franchise-based league, which is set to take place later this year.

The services offered in the tender includes Brand development, Marketing, Digital and Social Media Management, Public Relations and Event Management services.

Earlier this year in February, the PHF had signed a consultancy agreement, which includes experienced professionals in the shape of Salman Sarwar Butt and Harris Jalil Mir, to work alongside the PHF to design, develop, market, operationalise and manage the league.

While speaking to Samaa Digital, Project Director Harris Jalil Mir said that things are moving in the right direction as far is the league is concerned. He is also hopeful that top companies in Pakistan will bid for the aforementioned services.

“We have developed the product entirely with specifications and configuration,” said Mir. “We are looking at top quality agencies and companies in Pakistan, who have worked in sports and other than sports as well, who will be a part of the team which is looking to make hockey league a success in Pakistan.”

Mir also revealed that bidding for the franchises will take place in the next couple of months.

“We are a couple of months away from inviting potential franchise owners to come and bid for the franchises. We have also decided the regions we will sell and the duration of the event. Basically, the concept of the product is pretty much ready,” he said.

The former COO of Quetta Gladiators, which is a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, also provided some insight about the selection of regions for the tournament.

“We will ensure we cover all the provinces and hockey playing cities where hockey players and talent exists and where there is proper infrastructure for hockey. Variable factors are being considered to pick the regions which are commercially viable and demographically relevant to hockey history,” he said.

Invitation to tender in brief