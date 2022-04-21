Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
HOME > Hockey

Pakistan Hockey League hopeful of attracting top marketing talent

PHF invites bids for five key services

Posted: Apr 21, 2022
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: PHF

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued an invitation to tender for five major components of the inaugural Franchise-based league, which is set to take place later this year.

The services offered in the tender includes Brand development, Marketing, Digital and Social Media Management, Public Relations and Event Management services.

Earlier this year in February, the PHF had signed a consultancy agreement, which includes experienced professionals in the shape of Salman Sarwar Butt and Harris Jalil Mir, to work alongside the PHF to design, develop, market, operationalise and manage the league.

While speaking to Samaa Digital, Project Director Harris Jalil Mir said that things are moving in the right direction as far is the league is concerned. He is also hopeful that top companies in Pakistan will bid for the aforementioned services.

“We have developed the product entirely with specifications and configuration,” said Mir. “We are looking at top quality agencies and companies in Pakistan, who have worked in sports and other than sports as well, who will be a part of the team which is looking to make hockey league a success in Pakistan.”

Mir also revealed that bidding for the franchises will take place in the next couple of months.

“We are a couple of months away from inviting potential franchise owners to come and bid for the franchises. We have also decided the regions we will sell and the duration of the event. Basically, the concept of the product is pretty much ready,” he said.

The former COO of Quetta Gladiators, which is a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, also provided some insight about the selection of regions for the tournament.

“We will ensure we cover all the provinces and hockey playing cities where hockey players and talent exists and where there is proper infrastructure for hockey. Variable factors are being considered to pick the regions which are commercially viable and demographically relevant to hockey history,” he said.

Invitation to tender in brief

  • Components: Brand development, Marketing, Digital and Social Media Management, Public Relations and Event Management services.
  • The bidding documents can be obtained upon a payment of non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs5,000.
  • It is mandatory that the bidder must be an active taxpayer, must have relevant expertise in the area of planning and management of Sports League in Pakistan’s market and has never been blacklisted by any government, semi-government or autonomous bodies.
  • The bidding process will be based on a Two Envelopes Method (technical and financial).
  • Written query(ies) related to this tender should be submitted to PHF before May 1, 2022 by 1400 hours.
  • A bidder can submit bid for a single component or multiple components or all five core components of the said mentioned services.
  • Technical and financial Proposals should be submitted in separate sealed envelopes before 1200 hours on May 12, 2022.
  • Technical proposals will be opened on May 12, 2022 at 1400 hours in the presence of Evaluation Committee of PHF as well as the bidders or authorised representatives of bidders.
  • Financial proposals of only Technically Qualified Bidders shall be opened at 1200 hours on May 14, 2022.
  • Any bidder providing unsubstantial, incomplete and/or incorrect Information will be disqualified.

Pakistan Hockey League phf
 
