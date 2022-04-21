Hockey players seek PM Shehbaz’s help after ‘arrogant’ Imran’s departure

Pakistan’s international players have asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore departmental hockey in the country.

In a letter addressed to prime minister on Monday, hockey players thanked Shehbaz for ensuring that ‘arrogant’ Imran Khan was no longer Pakistan’s premier as the cricketer-turned-politician made thousands of sportspersons in Pakistan jobless by replacing departmental sports with a regional structure.

Imran Khan was recently dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

The hockey players, who belonged to Sui Southern Gas Company, also urged PM Shehbaz to rescind the notification issued by Imran Khan’s government about shutting down their sport department.

The letter was signed by hockey players Mohammad Taufiq, Ali Shan, Amjad Ali, Yasir Shabbir, Rizwan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Adnan and Olympian Mohammad Javed.