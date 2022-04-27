Europe Tour: Rizwan scores hat-trick as Pakistan stun Netherlands

Pakistan Hockey team secured an astonishing victory over the Netherlands thanks to Rizwan’s hat-trick in their opening match of the Europe tour.

The Green-Shirts started their campaign in style after securing a comprehensive 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

The hosts dominated the first half of the game with the score of 2-1, however, the visitors made a strong comeback in the second half to take the game 5-3.

For Pakistan Rizwan scored a hat-trick, while Mubashir and Aijaz scored one each.

They will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the three-match series on Wednesday.