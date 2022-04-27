Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Hockey

Europe Tour: Rizwan scores hat-trick as Pakistan stun Netherlands

The second match of the series to be played today

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PHF

Pakistan Hockey team secured an astonishing victory over the Netherlands thanks to Rizwan’s hat-trick in their opening match of the Europe tour.

The Green-Shirts started their campaign in style after securing a comprehensive 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

The hosts dominated the first half of the game with the score of 2-1, however, the visitors made a strong comeback in the second half to take the game 5-3.

For Pakistan Rizwan scored a hat-trick, while Mubashir and Aijaz scored one each.

They will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the three-match series on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hockey netherlands Pakistan hockey
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Europe Tour, Rizwan, hat-trick, Pakistan, Netherlands, PAK v NED, Hockey, Pakistan hockey team, PHF
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.