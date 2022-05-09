Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
HOME > Football

Why Real Madrid didn’t sign Erling Haaland?

Striker is close to signing for Manchester City

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid were one of the favourites to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, however as things stand Premier League giants Manchester City are likely to rope in the Norwegian international.

According to Spanish Daily Marca, Real Madrid liked Haaland but they decided against signing him due to Kylian Mbappé. The La Liga champions consider Mbappé crucial for the future but not Haaland. The report added that there were various other economic and sporting reasons as well behind the decision.

It must be noted that Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City is done and will likely be announced this week, according to The Athletic. City have agreed personal terms with the striker and are expected to pay his release clause, €75m, this week.

Haaland is one of the most talented footballers in the world at the moment. According to transfermarkt.com, he is valued at €150.00m. He has scored 134 goals in 182 club football appearances while also notching up 36 assists. He has also accumulated 15 goals in 17 appearances for the Norway national side.

Erling Haaland Manchester City Real Madrid
 
One Comment

  1. Mark Wallace  May 9, 2022 3:12 pm/ Reply

    Madrid spent MONTHS trying to convince Haaland to turn down City, a decision he made last summer(and he wanted to join the club last year but city weren’t prepared to pay Dortmund 200m euros for him),he reiterated this at the beginning of the year, and it was all rubberstamped in March when all the money talk was sorted out.

    Madrid are only trying to save face with the whole “we weren’t really after him anyway/Mbappe is the priority/Real turned him down because of his injury record!” because to them, someone having the temerity to turn them down is inconceivable…. and yet, he did, a number of times!

