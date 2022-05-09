Why Real Madrid didn’t sign Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid were one of the favourites to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, however as things stand Premier League giants Manchester City are likely to rope in the Norwegian international.

According to Spanish Daily Marca, Real Madrid liked Haaland but they decided against signing him due to Kylian Mbappé. The La Liga champions consider Mbappé crucial for the future but not Haaland. The report added that there were various other economic and sporting reasons as well behind the decision.

It must be noted that Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City is done and will likely be announced this week, according to The Athletic. City have agreed personal terms with the striker and are expected to pay his release clause, €75m, this week.

Haaland is one of the most talented footballers in the world at the moment. According to transfermarkt.com, he is valued at €150.00m. He has scored 134 goals in 182 club football appearances while also notching up 36 assists. He has also accumulated 15 goals in 17 appearances for the Norway national side.