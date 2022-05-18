When will Mbappe announce decision about his future? Dates revealed

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is set to announce the decision about his future, which the football world has been waiting for with bated breath for quite some time now.

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe’s decision will be revealed between May 23 and May 28. It is likely that Mbappe will chose Real Madrid as his next club as he has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Earlier, Mbappe had already stated that he has “almost” made up his mind about whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave the French champions for Real Madrid.

“Yes, yes almost,” he replied when quizzed about whether he had made a choice yet after picking up his third straight best player of the season award in Paris on Sunday.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

There was a brief scare last week when Le Parisien reported that the 23-year-old had signed a two-year renewal with PSG. However, that was quickly refuted by more reliable news outlets, as well as Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamary.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. His quality can be gauged from the fact that he is one of only four players who have notched up 20-plus goals and provide 10-plus assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The others are Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku.

The French star has scored 200 goals, along with 105 assists, in 281 club appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. His international goal tally stands at 26 in 54 appearances.