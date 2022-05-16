Top forwards available for transfer this summer

Transfer window this year is going to be an intense one as stars like Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and others are expected to switch their clubs this summer.

Last year, we witnessed some of the big names of the game such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and others switched their clubs. This summer, the expectations are bit high with next generation stars looking for a new challenge in their career.

Here are our top picks:

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, one of the most sought out player, is expected to hit the market at the end of the season.

His contract with Paris Saint-German (PSG) coming to an end this June, and after 199 goals and 103 assists, Mbappe is closer than ever to joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe has always been Real Madrid’s priority and when the Frenchman gives them the green light, they will prepare a historic presentation that could break the attendance records at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski confirmed that he wants to leave the record Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old star striker has a year left in his contract.

Lewandowski confirmed to Sky that he has told Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic he will not extend his contract, which expires in 2023 and “that when an offer comes, we have to think about it”.

The back-to-back winner of FIFA’s best male player award has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of ten having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also lifted the Champions League in 2020.

He is favourite to join struggling FC Barcelona, who are likely to offer him a three-year contract.

Photo: AFP

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid’s talented forward Joao Felix is one of the potential candidates for a move. The 22-year-old has a sub-par record of 10 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this term.

But Portuguese remains highly rated at Atletico, while several high profile clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, are closely monitoring his situation at the Spanish club.

Photo: AFP

Paulo Dybala

Argentina star Paulo Dybala has officially confirmed that he will leave Serie A giants Juventus at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin throughout the campaign and he took to social media on Sunday to confirm his departure.

The Argentina international joined The Old Lady from Palermo in 2015 and was a key member of the team that won five consecutive Serie A titles.

The striker also won the Coppa Italia on four occasions while he played in the Juve’s Champions League final defeat in 2017.

It will be interesting to see, where the little magician from South America will play next season.