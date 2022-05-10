Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Football

Thierry Henry takes a dig at Real Madrid

He also shed light on the UCL final

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has taken a dig at Real Madrid while citing FC Barcelona.

Henry, who made 80 appearances for Barca between 2007 and 2010, believes that Madrid are afraid of the Catalans.

“All European clubs are afraid of Real Madrid and Madrid is afraid of Barcelona,” Henry was quoted as saying by Spanish Daily Marca.

Real Madrid have faced FC Barcelona thrice this season with the former registering two victories. However, in their last outing Barcelona outclassed Madrid by 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Henry also considers Liverpool as favourites for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“I think Liverpool will win the UCL, they’re stronger than Real Madrid,” he said.

The UCL final will take place in Paris on May 28.

