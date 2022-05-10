Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
HOME > Football

Stat proves Lionel Messi’s ‘cursed’ season at PSG

Argentine has not been able to live up to expectations

Posted: May 10, 2022
SAMAA
Posted: May 10, 2022

Photo: AFP

When Lionel Messi completed his much-anticipated move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, the Parisians had hoped that the Argentine superstar will score tons of goals for their side.

However, as we near towards the end of the season, Messi has not been able to impress on the field as far as the number of goals is concerned.

While Messi has not been able to live up to expectations, he has also been unfortunate in front of goal this season.

According to OptaJean, Lionel Messi has hit the woodwork ten times with Paris in Ligue 1 this season, so far. Since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07), no other player has done it more in the same top-flight season.

He also hit the woodwork twice in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Messi has scored nine goals and notched up 13 assists while making 32 appearances for the club this season.

It must be noted that PSG and their Qatari owners are paying Messi a reported 35 million euros ($41 million) a year, which makes him one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

