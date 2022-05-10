Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard makes huge call on future

Winger has suffered multiple injuries since joining Spanish club

Posted: May 10, 2022
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid’s winger Eden Hazard is keen on continuing at the Spanish club despite spending majority of another season on the sidelines.

According to Spanish Daily Marca, Hazard is not planning to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Hazard has endured a hugely disappointing three years since Real Madrid paid 160 million euros ($177 million) to sign him from Chelsea in 2019.

Zinedine Zidane initially tried to integrate the forward whenever he was fit but Carlo Ancelotti has been less accommodating, with Hazard left on the fringes of the team for most of the current campaign. In October, Ancelotti said he “prefers other players”.

The 31-year-old’s contract lasts until 2024 and Madrid are reportedly keen to offload him in the summer, with a return to the Premier League a possibility.

Since joining Real Madrid, Hazard has scored six goals and notched up 10 assists in 65 appearances.

