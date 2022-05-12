Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Football

Real Madrid preparing for ‘huge’ Mbappe announcement

PSG striker is close to signing for the Spanish club

Posted: May 12, 2022
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid are gearing up to announce the signing of star Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The signing is likely to be announced after the end of the season.

Earlier, various Spanish news outlets reported that Real Madrid are willing to give Mbappé a signing bonus of €180m, salary of €40m net and more than 50% of his image rights.

Soon after, Marca’s Mario Cortegana also confirmed the development.

There was a brief scare last week when Le Parisien reported that the 23-year-old had signed a two-year renewal with PSG. However, that was quickly refuted by more reliable news outlets, as well as Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamary.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. His quality can be gauged from the fact that he is one of only four players who have notched up 20-plus goals and provide 10-plus assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The others are Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku.

The French star has scored 199 goals, along with 103 assists, in 280 club appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. His international goal tally stands at 26 in 54 appearances.  

Kylian Mbappe psg Real Madrid
 
