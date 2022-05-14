Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Real Madrid prepare bumper contract offer for Vinicius Junior

He has been in red-hot form this season

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: La Liga

La Liga champions Real Madrid are set to offer star winger Vinícius Junior a bumper contract as the Whites look to ensure that the Brazilian stays at the club for a long time.

According to Marca’s Mario Cortegana, the talks are very advanced between the club and the player’s entourage. Vinicius’ wages are likely to be increased to around €10m along with bonuses. It must be noted that his current salary stands at three million euros.

Real Madrid are also likely to increase his release clause from €350 million to €1 billion with the new contract set to last till 2028.

“Player wants to stay at Madrid and money is a non-factor in the negotiations,” Cortegana added.

Vinicius Jr has scored 21 goals and made 20 assists for Real Madrid this season, which makes him the player with the most goal involvements of any U-21 player in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also shared an update about the contract extension of Luka Modric.

“It’s just matter of days before Luka Modric signs his new contract with Real Madrid until June 2023. Paperworks are ready, Real Madrid are planning with Luka as part of 2022/2023 team,” Romano tweeted.

