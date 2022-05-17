Real Madrid on brink to wrap up Kylian Mbappe deal

La Liga giants Real Madrid are on the brink to warp up Kylian Mbappe deal as they are scheduled to hold final talks with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old announced on Sunday at UNFP (the French Professional Footballers’ Union) that he had made the final decision over his future amid speculation to join the 13-time Champions League winners.

According to Marca, the France international will move to the Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer after a full agreement was reached last week.

Moreover, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Mbappe is back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp.

He said that new direct contracts will be made with the star striker on Tuesday, where his family and lawyers will be involved. “The official decision will be made public soon.”

As per the Spanish media outlet, the cost of signing Mbappe on a free transfer will pale in comparison to the 200 million euros that they offered for him last summer.

Mbappe is expected to sign a five-year deal, alongside a multi-million release clause. His salary will be lower than what PSG were offering him.