Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Real Madrid on brink to wrap up Kylian Mbappe deal

His contract with PSG will expire in June

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

La Liga giants Real Madrid are on the brink to warp up Kylian Mbappe deal as they are scheduled to hold final talks with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old announced on Sunday at UNFP (the French Professional Footballers’ Union) that he had made the final decision over his future amid speculation to join the 13-time Champions League winners.

According to Marca, the France international will move to the Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer after a full agreement was reached last week.

Moreover, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Mbappe is back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp.

He said that new direct contracts will be made with the star striker on Tuesday, where his family and lawyers will be involved. “The official decision will be made public soon.”

As per the Spanish media outlet, the cost of signing Mbappe on a free transfer will pale in comparison to the 200 million euros that they offered for him last summer.

Mbappe is expected to sign a five-year deal, alongside a multi-million release clause. His salary will be lower than what PSG were offering him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mbappe psg Real Madrid
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe, Football, Mbappe contract, Mbappe transfer, Mbappe deal, Mbappe to Madrid, PSG
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Abdul Joshi summits Mount Everest
Pakistan’s Abdul Joshi summits Mount Everest
After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif summits Lhotse
After K2, Everest, Kangchenjunga Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif summits Lhotse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.