Football

Real Madrid edge closer to Mbappe signing

PSG striker was spotted in Spanish capital on Monday

Posted: May 10, 2022
Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

It looks like Real Madrid have turned all of their attention towards Kylian Mbappe as renowned journalist Melchor Ruiz claimed that both sides will officially meet at the end of the season.

They were also targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who is now set to sign a five-year deal with Premier League giants Manchester City.

With Haaland now out of question, they have diverted their attention toward the star French striker, who as per Mario Cortegana has always been Real Madrid’s priority.

Recently, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward paid a visit to the Spanish capital along with former Real right-back Ashraf Hakimi.

The Los Blancos were not aware of Mbappe’s trip to Madrid, they found out through the news, Ruiz tweeted.

According to him, they are not planning to have any meetings with his entourage until the season is over.

There was a brief scare last week when Le Parisien reported that the 23-year-old had signed a two-year renewal with PSG. However, that was quickly refuted by more reliable news outlets, as well as Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamary.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who this week reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

