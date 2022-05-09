Real Madrid among favourites to sign Man Utd star

Lal Liga Champions Real Madrid are among the favourites to sign star Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to The Athletic, Pogba has decided against joining Manchester City. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign the French international.

Pogba will join a new club on a free transfer as his Manchester United contract expires at the end of this season.

It must be noted that Manchester United signed Paul Pogba for a world record fee of €110m (£93.2m) from Juventus, back in 2016.

Pogba has notched up 76 goals and 98 assists in 434 matches over the course of his club career. He also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the French national team.