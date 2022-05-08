Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Predicted XIs for the Madrid Derby

Real Madrid won’t receive a guard of honour

Posted: May 8, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Atletico Madrid will face city rivals Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

The match is of little importance as Real had already clinched a record-extending 35th league title last weekend with a win over Espanyol. But despite that fact, both teams will still be looking to register victory bearing in mind their fierce rivalry.

Real Madrid won’t receive a guard of honour, when the opposition applauds the champions onto the pitch by lining up either side of them before kickoff, according to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

“I don’t know if this is represented in other world championships. Each society is different. The Spanish one has this guard of honour for their rivals, (but) as an example, where I come from I don’t use it. We live differently too,” the Argentine told reporters.

“We have respect for Madrid but more for our people,” added Simeone.

Reacting to the aforementioned statement, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said he wasn’t bothered by Simeone’s decision.

“Atletico is a club that we respect a lot, a neighbouring club, a friend. I have a lot of respect for the players, the fans, the coach,” the Italian said.

“If they do it, it’s good, if they don’t, nothing happens. We respect what they think to do.”

Here is how the two sides are likely to line-up for today’s clash, according to Managing Madrid.

Predicted XIs

 
 
 

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco, Cunha, Correa.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Madrid Derby Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
 
