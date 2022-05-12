Man Utd set to sign FC Barcelona star

FC Barcelona’s star midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to be signed by Premier League side Manchester United, according to renowned journalist Gerard Romero.

According to Romero, there is a 95 percent chance that De Jong will leave Barca at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are ready to pay €70-80m for the Dutchman who would link up with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, added that the transfer is a “pure economic issue” while also stating that “the situation can still change”.

Frenkie left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee of €75m at a time when he was considered one of the brightest prospects in the world of football.

The 25-year-old has made 139 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists.

United are trophyless since winning the Europa League final in 2017 against Ajax, whose current manager will be taking over at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ten Hag, who won his third Dutch league title this season, has some big decisions to make when he takes the Old Trafford reins, with significant incoming and outgoings expected.