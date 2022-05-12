Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Man Utd set to sign FC Barcelona star

Significant incoming and outgoings expected at the club

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

FC Barcelona’s star midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to be signed by Premier League side Manchester United, according to renowned journalist Gerard Romero.

According to Romero, there is a 95 percent chance that De Jong will leave Barca at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are ready to pay €70-80m for the Dutchman who would link up with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, added that the transfer is a “pure economic issue” while also stating that “the situation can still change”.

Frenkie left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee of €75m at a time when he was considered one of the brightest prospects in the world of football.

The 25-year-old has made 139 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists.

United are trophyless since winning the Europa League final in 2017 against Ajax, whose current manager will be taking over at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ten Hag, who won his third Dutch league title this season, has some big decisions to make when he takes the Old Trafford reins, with significant incoming and outgoings expected.

FaceBook WhatsApp
FC Barcelona Frenkie de Jong Manchester United
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Frenkie de Jong Man Utd, Man Utd transfers, Man Utd signings, FC Barcelona transfers, Frenkie de Jong transfer, La Liga, Premier League, Transfer Talk, Summer Transfer window
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.