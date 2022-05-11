James Rodriguez picks UCL winner between Real Madrid, Liverpool

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has picked his the Champions League winner between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The mega-match will be played on May 28 at Stade de France in Paris. Jurgen Klopp’s comfortable reached the final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal last week, while Los Blancos came from behind to beat Manchester City 6-5 over two legs.

Ahead of the game, the 30-year-old is hopeful that Liverpool can get the job done because of his affiliation with Colombian team-mate Luis Diaz.

“I want Liverpool to be champion, I have many friends in Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for this type of match, but I want Lucho (Diaz) to win,” Rodriguez was quoted by Mirror.

This will be the first time the two sides meet in the final since the infamous 2018 clash, where Mohamed Salah was taken off before half-time after clashing with then Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Gareth Bale brace proved to be the match-winner in that game.

Rodriguez joined Real after an impressive show in the World Cup 2014. He had an excellent first season at Los Blancos, chipping in with 17 goals in 47 appearances.