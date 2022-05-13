Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City after two years: report

Manchester City’s latest signing Erling Haaland hasn’t even got a chance to taste the Premier League yet, but his exit route has already been revealed, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund’s star will head to the Etihad this summer after both clubs agreeing in principle over the transfer in a deal worth 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million).

The Norwegian forward made a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg before joining the Bundesliga outfit in 2020.

The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

However, Haaland’s Manchester City’s journey could be short-lived as he has reportedly included a release clause in his contract that will see a fee become active in two years time, as per Bild.

As per the publication it would take €150m (£128m) to get the Norwegian out of Manchester in 2024.

Earlier, City failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

Speculation linking City with Haaland had been gathering momentum in recent weeks, with reports on Monday claiming the player had already undergone a medical.

City have often played without a recognised striker for the past two seasons. Riyad Mahrez is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, ahead of Raheem Sterling (16), Kevin De Bruyne (15) and Phil Foden (14).