Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

De Bruyne edges ahead of Salah in Premier League

Midfielder has played a key role in City’s campaign

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Manchester City’s star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has become the best player of the ongoing Premier League season.

According to whoscored.com, Kevin De Bruyne (7.57) is now the best rated player in the Premier League this season after Mohamed Salah (7.55) dropped to second having earned just a 6.00 off the bench against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

De Bruyne has played a key role in City’s campaign this season, scoring 11 goals and notching up seven assists in 27 appearances in the Premier League.

Since joining City in 2015, De Bruyne has scored 82 times in 304 appearances. He has also assisted 120 goals during his time at the English club.  

It must be noted that City and Liverpool are now level on points, 86, but Manchester stay top on goal difference and have a game in hand away to Wolves on Wednesday.

The Blues are looking to win their eight Premier League title, which will also be their fourth in five years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kevin De Bruyne Mo Salah Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kevin De Bruyne Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne Man City, Man City premier league, Premier league best player, Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah liverpool
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.