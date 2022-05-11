De Bruyne edges ahead of Salah in Premier League

Manchester City’s star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has become the best player of the ongoing Premier League season.

According to whoscored.com, Kevin De Bruyne (7.57) is now the best rated player in the Premier League this season after Mohamed Salah (7.55) dropped to second having earned just a 6.00 off the bench against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

De Bruyne has played a key role in City’s campaign this season, scoring 11 goals and notching up seven assists in 27 appearances in the Premier League.

Since joining City in 2015, De Bruyne has scored 82 times in 304 appearances. He has also assisted 120 goals during his time at the English club.

It must be noted that City and Liverpool are now level on points, 86, but Manchester stay top on goal difference and have a game in hand away to Wolves on Wednesday.

The Blues are looking to win their eight Premier League title, which will also be their fourth in five years.