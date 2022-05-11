Ancelotti reveals what made Real Madrid’s season ‘easy’

Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the ongoing football season has been an easy one for him due to his relationship with the players.

Real Madrid have already won La Liga this season and are also in the final of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

“I say it has been an easy season because of my relationship with the players,” Ancelotti said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Here there are players who have won four UCL titles, I tell them, you’re benched today and they say ‘no problem mister’.”

5 – Carlo @MrAncelotti has won his fifth title as @realmadriden boss and the first one in the Spanish Supercopa, becoming in the first Italian manager to lift the trophy in the competition history. Signore. pic.twitter.com/qAwVCrmSjY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 16, 2022

He also opened up with Manchester City signing striker Erling Haaland, who was one of Real Madrid’s targets for the upcoming season.

“Haaland is a good player and City is a good team but I’m sticking with my squad that has taken me to a UCL final,” he said.

The 62-year-old also spoke about Real Madrid’s journey to the final of the Champions League this season.

“No one thought that Real Madrid could reach the Champions League final. That is why this final has generated so much enthusiasm among fans,” he concluded.