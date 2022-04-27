Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema tipped for Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid’s star striker Karim Benzema has been tipped for the Ballon d’Or after his prolific season in front of goal.

The Frenchman has notched up 46 goals and 14 assists in 48 matches this season, so far, which has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s success this season. The Whites can win La Liga this weekend with a draw/win vs Espanyol. They are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League — a trophy which they have won a record 13 times.

Benzema also scored twice in last night’s UCL semi-final first leg against Manchester City which helped Real Madrid stay in the contest, after a poor defensive display saw them lose the match 4-3.

Teammate Vinicius Jr also backed Benzema to win the elusive award.

“There are no words that can describe how Benzema plays. He deserves the Ballon d’Or,” he said. “I hope my brother Benzema ends up winning La Liga, Champions League and Ballon d’Or.”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil also echoed similar emotions on his official Twitter account.

What a fantastic game 🤯 Give my boy Benzi the Ballon D'Or 👑☝🏼 #MCIRMA @Benzema @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 26, 2022

Twitter Reaction

We can all agree that no matter how this season ends, @Benzema should be the Ballon d'Or winner this year pic.twitter.com/jrqzqZsZk4 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 26, 2022

Every true football fan knows that Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or. pic.twitter.com/Yfz6quFiXq — TC (@totalcristiano) April 26, 2022

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema is in the pole position to win Ballon d’Or. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/ZtY5zhkR4m — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 27, 2022

The way Karim Benzema went from being somewhat undesirable at Madrid to being on course to win the Ballon D’Or with what is one of the craziest CL campaigns to date is nothing short of incredible. He deserves everything coming to him. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 26, 2022