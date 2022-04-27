Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema tipped for Ballon d’Or

Striker has been in prolific form this season

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s star striker Karim Benzema has been tipped for the Ballon d’Or after his prolific season in front of goal.

The Frenchman has notched up 46 goals and 14 assists in 48 matches this season, so far, which has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s success this season. The Whites can win La Liga this weekend with a draw/win vs Espanyol. They are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League — a trophy which they have won a record 13 times.

Benzema also scored twice in last night’s UCL semi-final first leg against Manchester City which helped Real Madrid stay in the contest, after a poor defensive display saw them lose the match 4-3.

Teammate Vinicius Jr also backed Benzema to win the elusive award.  

“There are no words that can describe how Benzema plays. He deserves the Ballon d’Or,” he said. “I hope my brother Benzema ends up winning La Liga, Champions League and Ballon d’Or.”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil also echoed similar emotions on his official Twitter account.

Twitter Reaction

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karim Benzema, Benzema Ballon d’Or, Benzema vs Man City UCL, Benzema goals 2021-22
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.