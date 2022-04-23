PSG offer Mbappe mega contract to dent Real Madrid move

In a last ditch effort to stop Kylian Mbappe from joining Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a mega-money offer for the French striker.

The 23-year-old is strongly linked with Los Blancos as he is running out of PSG contract at the end of the ongoing season.

Mbappe’s desire to play for the 13-time Champions League winner is no secret; however, this latest mega-money offer may keep him in Paris for a while.

According to Goal, the deal would see the striker pocket an amount of around €50million per year – £800,000 every week.

Real’s hierarchy are desperate to not see this deal fall through their hands just months before the striker becomes available.

Mbappe has been in fine form this season for PSG as he scored 22 goals and 14 assists in just 30 Ligue 1 games. They are on course to secure their 10th domestic tittle.

However, his staller form wasn’t enough to take PSG beyond round of 16 in the Champions League, as they were eliminated by Real Madrid despite at one stage boasting a two-goal advantage.