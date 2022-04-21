Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Pele hospitalised again for colon cancer treatment

Cancer was diagnosed last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Photo: AFP

Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo since Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said.

The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days,” the Albert Einstein Hospital said Tuesday in a statement.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

Known in Brazil as “O Rei,” or “The King,” the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo check-ups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumor that was detected last September, according to his family.

Before his diagnosis of colon cancer, which led to Pele being hospitalized for a month last year, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian team was hospitalized in Paris in 2019 and transferred to Sao Paulo to have a kidney stone removed.

In 2014, the legendary “10” was hospitalized in intensive care due to a urinary tract infection that forced him to undergo dialysis on his left kidney, after the right one was removed in the 1970s due to an injury when he was still a player.

He also had hip problems that limited his mobility and forced him to use a wheelchair.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cancer pele
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pele hospitalised, Pele, colon cancer, Pele cancer,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’
‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.