Football XI of players observing Ramadan

Ramadan is the holy month of fasting for Muslims all over the world. During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset.

At the end of Ramadan, which lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of moon, there’s a three-day celebration called Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.

Fasting, which included abstaining from eating any food and drinking any liquids among other things, is also observed by Muslim footballers.

Here is a playing XI of footballers, along with substitutes, who are observing Ramadan despite playing for their respective teams.

Best starting XI (4-3-3 formation)

GK: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

RB: Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

CB: Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

CB: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

LB: Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

CDM: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

CM: Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

CM: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

FW: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Substitutes:

Asmir Begović (Everton)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Ismaïla Sarr (Watford)

Sead Kolasinac (Marseille)

Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona)

Mesut Özil (Fenerbahçe)