Football ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of football’s most powerful agents whose high-profile clients included Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday.

“In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was,” the Italian’s family said in a message on Twitter.

“Mino fought to the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

Raiola’s family did not say from what illness he had been suffering from but he had been at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital where he had previously survived scares.

His death comes two days after Italian media reported he had died only for his agency, the head of San Raffaele’s intensive care department and eventually the man himself to deny he had passed away.

Tributes pour in

Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Mino Raiola and wish to express their condolences and affection to his family and loved ones.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 30, 2022

Mino Raiola, charismatic sports agent, passed away today following an illness.



The club, through its President, sends its condolences to his family and loved ones. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 30, 2022

Rest In Peace to Mino Raiola. All our condolences go out to his family at this difficult time❤️



One of the most intriguing, polarizing, controversial, and powerful men in all of football. Quite a legacy he built for himself. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 30, 2022

RIP Mino Raiola



He worked with the best…



🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

🇫🇷 Paul Pogba

🇨🇿 Pavel Nedved

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland



One of the most influential figures in modern football 👏 pic.twitter.com/iTbZ4XUqA8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 30, 2022

Pogba to Juve for a nominal posting fee only to be sold back to Man United for a record transfer fee at time is the type of transaction power brokers dream of



RIP Mino Raiola, you will be remembered April 30, 2022