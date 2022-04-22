Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Blackburn Rovers opens football pitch for Eid 2022 prayers

Prayers will take place from 9am at Ewood Park

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have won the hearts of millions of Muslims around the globe as they are set to open their football pitch for Eid ul Fitr 2022 prayers.

The prayers will take place from 9am at Ewood Park to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramazan in the first week of May.

The club said that they are delighted to show further support by hosting this year’s Eid day prayer.

They are expected to attract over 1,000 people of all ages at the series of events falling under the club’s #OneRovers umbrella.

Other events include, Let’s Go Sing, which takes place on Thursday April 28th, and the three-day SummerFest concert at the end of May.

Moreover, a Complimentary bus transport from Corporation Park and Queen’s Park will also be available, subject to demand, while refreshments will be provided after the event.

 
 
 

A two-day Eid in the Park festival at Corporation Park for families will be held days later on May 7 and 8.

In Blackburn, Eid prayers have been held at Corporation Park in recent years with sections for both male and females.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blackburn Rover Eid 2022
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Blackburn Rovers, Eid 2022 prayers , Eid 2022, Eid al fitr, Eid al fitr 2022, Ramazan 2022, Eid prayers in Lancashire, Lancashire, England, Football, Eid prayers on football pitch,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.