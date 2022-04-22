Blackburn Rovers opens football pitch for Eid 2022 prayers

Blackburn Rovers have won the hearts of millions of Muslims around the globe as they are set to open their football pitch for Eid ul Fitr 2022 prayers.

The prayers will take place from 9am at Ewood Park to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramazan in the first week of May.

The club said that they are delighted to show further support by hosting this year’s Eid day prayer.

They are expected to attract over 1,000 people of all ages at the series of events falling under the club’s #OneRovers umbrella.

Other events include, Let’s Go Sing, which takes place on Thursday April 28th, and the three-day SummerFest concert at the end of May.

🏠 #Rovers are set to become the first football club in the country to open its doors for its local Muslim community to host their Eid prayers on the pitch.



Moreover, a Complimentary bus transport from Corporation Park and Queen’s Park will also be available, subject to demand, while refreshments will be provided after the event.

A two-day Eid in the Park festival at Corporation Park for families will be held days later on May 7 and 8.

In Blackburn, Eid prayers have been held at Corporation Park in recent years with sections for both male and females.