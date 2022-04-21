Zain Naghmi wins Genesis 8 Melee tournament

Zain Naghmi won the 2022 Genesis 8 Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament on Sunday.

The world’s largest grassroots smash event and one of the most prestigious smash events, took place in downtown San Jose at the SJ McEnery Convention Center, with finals at the San Jose Civic across the street.

This was the second time Zain had won the tournament bearing in mind his victory in 2020.

The most surprising aspect of the event, which had returned after a two-year hiatus, was the performance of Jake “Jmook” DiRado, who has been competing sporadically since 2016 but was unable to impress.

However, this year Jmook caused many upsets which included wins against Genesis5 champion Justin “Plup” McGrath, Arjun “Llod” Malhotra, Edgar “n0ne” Sheleby, and Cody “iBDW” Schwab.

But Zain put an end to Jmook’s resistance as the latter was left clueless against the biggest demon, Marth, in the final. Zain only dropped six games during his title run.

Top 8 placings for Genesis 8 on the Smash Melee side:

1- Zain

2- Jmook

3- iBDW

4- n0ne

5- aMSa

5- Hungrybox

7- lloD

7- Kalamazhu