West Indies name squad for Pakistan, Netherland tours

West Indies have named a 15-member squad for upcoming tours of Pakistan and Netherlands.

They will play three ODIs each against both countries next month. Their series against Netherlands will be the first ever between the two sides.

The two series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the two-time World Cup winners after the retirement of Kieron Pollard.

Three new faces get a chance in the squad – fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis, as well as batter Keacy Carty. Carty becomes the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Men’s side.

All-rounder Jason Holder has been rested from the two tours to manage his workload, while Evin Lewis also misses out as he was unable to meet the CWI’s fitness criteria.

West Indies squad for ODI

Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fixtures:

West Indies tour of Netherlands

May 31: 1st ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 2: 2nd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 4: 3rd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi