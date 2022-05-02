Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Mohammad Rizwan grabs stunner in County Championship

Wicketkeeper also bowled in the game

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Screenshot

Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan showed off his bowling skills after completing a stunning catch at slip in County Championship.

Representing Sussex CCC against Durham on Sunday, Rizwan went airborne to complete a stunning catch at slip off Delray Rawlins’ left-arm spin.

He later handed over wicket-keeping duties to Ali Orr to bowl a couple of overs of medium pace before the game ended in a draw.

In the video on Sussex’s official Twitter handle, it can be seen that Rizwan is running with a very short run-up and bowls wicket to wicket deliveries as right-arm medium pace.

Earlier, the partnership between India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Rizwan grabbed the limelight. The duo shared a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rizwan scored 79 runs off 145 balls to give ample support to Pujara, who went on to score 203 runs off 334 balls to take his team to 538 in reply to Durham’s 223 in the first innings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Rizwan, County Championship, Mohammad Rizwan bowling, Rizwan bowling, Mohammad Rizwan Sussex CCC, Sussex CCC, Mohammad Rizwan catch, Mohammad Rizwan catch in county championship,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.