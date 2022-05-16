Virat Kohli set to be invited for KPL

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has backed the idea to invite Indian star batter Virat Kohli for the next edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Latif is currently serving as Director Cricket Operations for KPL.

“We should sent an invitation [to Virat Kohli] but the decision to play lies with the player,” said Latif while speaking to Dawn News. “It’s good to initiate such a thing.”

“I also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards, which includes BCCI as well, for PSL,” he added.

However, realistically speaking, Kohli’s participation in the league is unlikely due to strained relations between Pakistan and India.

It must be noted that before the first season of KPL, Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs had accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of trying to prevent him from participating in the event.

“Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs had tweeted.

Latif was also upbeat ahead of next season of the event.

“If we get good resources, we will try to put it to good use and organise a good tournament. We want people in Pakistan and outside Pakistan to enjoy the league,” he said.

Meanwhil, KPL President Arif Malik brushed aside the notion that there were financial issues with regards to the league.

“Obviously, we face some issues but these are not issues which can be resolved,” said Malik. “There have been some reports in media about payments to players for last season. I would like to clarify that all the dues to players have been cleared. There is a slight issue about payments to players of Bagh Stallions because we think that the franchise needs to clear those dues.”

Two additional teams will take part in the event, which increases the total number to eight, in the second season. The next edition of KPL is likely to start in the first week of August, 2022.

The draft for the event is likely to take place in June, according to Latif.

It must be noted that Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League last year.