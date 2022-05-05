Thursday, May 5, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  03
Usman Qadir sets sights on playing T20 World Cup

Leg-spinner is confident about doing well in Australia

Posted: May 5, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2022

Photo: PCB

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir is keen on playing this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

While speaking to Samaa TV in an exclusive interview, Qadir said that he has good experience of playing in Australian conditions.

“Playing World Cup in Australia will benefit Pakistan as our players regularly go there,” said Qadir.

“If I get the opportunity to play, I will try to perform to the best of my ability. I have played in Australia in the past so I understand the pitches quite well,” he added.

The Lahore-born also wants to become a permanent feature of Pakistan side in all three formats.

“I don’t play in ODIs and Test cricket but being with the squad helps a lot. I want to represent Pakistan in all formats,” he said.

 
 
 

He also opened about how he spends Eid with his family.

“Celebrating Eid after the holy month of Ramadan makes me really happy. I also enjoy giving Eidi to my kids,” he concluded.

Usman Qadir
 
