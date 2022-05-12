Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan’s home series against Windies, Sri Lanka tour

Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan’s home series against West Indies and tour of Sri Lanka due to multiple reasons.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been unable to finalise the venue for the three-match ODI series against West Indies. The series won’t take place in Rawalpindi after clearance was not granted by the security officials and federal government due to the current political situation.

The PCB is now trying to ensure that Multan can be used as venue for the series, which is set to take place between June 8 and 12. Chairman Ramiz Raja has already sent Director International Cricket, Zakir Khan, and Security Head, Lt Col Asif Mahmood, to Multan in order to finalise preparations.

The broadcasters and pitch curators have also been told to stay ready for the series in Multan.

Sources added that Raja wants the series to take place “at all costs” rather than postponement.

Meanwhile, the PCB is also concerned about the situation in Sri Lanka which is enduring its worst-ever economic downturn.

The ODI series between the two side has already been scrapped on the request of the host board, whereas the decision about the two-match Test series will be taken in due course.

The series is likely to take place in the window between July 5 and August 9 if the situation in Sri Lanka improves.

Sources have also revealed that PCB is keen on continuing its good relationship with Sri Lanka cricket. However, the future of international cricket in Sri Lanka, who will also host the Asia Cup later this year, depends on next month’s tour by Australia.

“We have a good relationship with Sri Lanka cricket. Both the boards have helped each other during difficult times and this is something we greatly value,” the source said. “If the situation worsens, we will take the decision about tour after consulting Sri Lanka Cricket.”

“We won’t look at Sri Lanka like Australia does,” it added.